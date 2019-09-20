taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7465
Euro
6.3273
Altın
1504.57
Borsa
100473.94
Gram Altın
277.823
Bitcoin
58555.04

Russia, China to start military cooperation

Russia's defense chief says joint drills with China help two countries come close together.

AA | 20.09.2019 - 17:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia and China worked out a plan of military cooperation for 2020-21, Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said on Friday.

"A big cooperation plan has been prepared for the near future, and I am sure that we will analyze and approve it within the next month," Shoygu told reporters in Russia's southern city of Orenburg on the sidelines of the Center-2019 military exercise.

"SHOULDER TO SHOULDER"

Shoygu said some 1,500 Chinese servicemen were taking part in the drill and performing "high training standards." "I think that the joint participation of Russian and Chinese servicemen in the military exercise shows the high level of our relationship, which is characterized as ‘shoulder to shoulder'," Russia’s defense chief said.

Russia, China to start military cooperation

The Center-2019 drill involves some 128,000 servicemen from eight countries, including Russia, China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Over 20,000 pieces of weaponry and military equipment and about 600 aircraft are taking part in the military exercise.

Russia, China to start military cooperation

The member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) -- Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan -- will host some stages of the drill which will run through Sept. 21.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

821
Ağrı'da öldürülen Leyla'nın katilleri ilk duruşmasında

Ağrı'da öldürülen Leyla'nın katilleri ilk duruşmasında

278
49 ilin emniyet müdürlüğünde değişikliğe gidildi

49 ilin emniyet müdürlüğünde değişikliğe gidildi

50
Egemen Bağış artık Çekya Büyükelçisi

Egemen Bağış artık Çekya Büyükelçisi

643
Doğan Holding BDDK'ya başvurdu

Doğan Holding BDDK'ya başvurdu

147
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'un avukatı: Hata benim bir gaf yaptım

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'un avukatı: Hata benim bir gaf yaptım

98
FETÖ'den yargılanan albay, sapığı sayesinde beraat etti

FETÖ'den yargılanan albay, sapığı sayesinde beraat etti

106
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir