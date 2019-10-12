taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia, China veto UN statement on Turkey’s Syria operation

Russia and China slammed the UN Security Council’s statement on Turkey’s counterterrorism operation in Syria on Thursday.

REUTERS | 12.10.2019 - 10:20..
China and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members — France, Germany, Belgium, Britain and Poland — condemning the Turkey’soperation.

UN HAD CLAIMED THAT TURKEY'S ACT WAS UNILATERAL

The five European council members who called Thursday’s meeting — there are 15 member countries — urged Turkey in a joint statement afterward “to cease the unilateral military action.” They claimed the operation threatens progress against the Daesh terrorist group, despite one aim of the operation being to clear any remaining Daesh terrorists from the region.

Russia, China veto UN statement on Turkey’s Syria operation

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that any council statement on Syria must address broader issues, including the presence of foreign forces in the country.

