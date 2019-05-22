taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Russia condemns US’ bold ultimatum to Turkey

Kremlin condemned as unacceptable US ultimatum to Turkey designed to force it to cancel a deal to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and purchase US Patriot missile systems instead.

REUTERS | 22.05.2019 - 13:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Russia condemns US’ bold ultimatum to Turkey

Moscow was responding to a CNBC report which said Washington had given Turkey just over two weeks to scrap the Russian deal and do an arms deal with the United States instead or risk severe penalties.

"SUCH ULTIMATUMS ARE UNACCEPTABLE"

When asked about the CNBC report by reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

“We regard this extremely negatively. We consider such ultimatums to be unacceptable, and we are going on the many statements made by representatives of Turkey’s leadership headed by President Erdoğan that the S-400 deal is already complete and will be implemented.”

Russia condemns US’ bold ultimatum to Turkey


Turkey’s defense minister said earlier on Wednesday that Ankara was preparing for potential US sanctions over its purchase of the Russian missile system even though he said there was some improvement in talks with the United States over buying F-35 fighter jets.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeni yasa çıkınca askerler terhis olacak

Yeni yasa çıkınca askerler terhis olacak

139
Gaziantep'te ve İstanbul'da art arda intiharlar

Gaziantep'te ve İstanbul'da art arda intiharlar

622
ABD'den Türkiye'ye S-400'lerin iptali için süre

ABD'den Türkiye'ye S-400'lerin iptali için süre

620
Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediyedeki araçları şikayet etti

Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediyedeki araçları şikayet etti

819
Davutoğlu: Konuşmaktan korkmayın

Davutoğlu: Konuşmaktan korkmayın

351
Şanlıurfa'da mülteci kampını tahliye sürüyor

Şanlıurfa'da mülteci kampını tahliye sürüyor

226
Askerliği uzatanlara sağlanacak imkanlar

Askerliği uzatanlara sağlanacak imkanlar

142
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir