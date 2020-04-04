taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7342
Euro
7.2869
Altın
1618.28
Borsa
89552.61
Gram Altın
350.572
Bitcoin
45018.05

Russia coronavirus cases hit 4,700

According to the latest reports, the death toll reached 43 as of Sunday.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia coronavirus cases hit 4,700

Russia registered 582 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 4,731, officials said Saturday.

Moreover, with nine more fatalities the death toll climbed to 43, an emergency team said in a statement.

MOSCOW HAS REPORTED THE MOST CASES

"To date, 4,731 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in 78 regions of the Russian Federation. 52 people were discharged within past 24 hours and 333 in total. 9 patients with coronavirus died during the day. A total of 43 people died," it said.

Russia coronavirus cases hit 4,700

Some 640,000 people were tested in Russia since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country; more than 205,000 are under surveillance with the suspected infection.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China mourns coronavirus victims
More than 3,300 people in mainland China have died in the epidemic, which first surfaced in the central province of Hubei late last year.
IMF: This is way worse than 2008 global financial crisis
Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy come to a standstill, head of the International Monetary Fund Georgieva said.
Coronavirus cases surpass 1.1 million around world
According to the US university's data, there are 1,100,283 confirmed coronavirus cases globally.
US counts 7,406 deaths across country
There were more than 275,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
161
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
402
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
193
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
331
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
199
IMF: Koronavirüs krizi 2008'den daha ağır
IMF: Koronavirüs krizi 2008'den daha ağır
164
Sızma girişiminde bulunan 24 terörist öldürüldü
Sızma girişiminde bulunan 24 terörist öldürüldü
228
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir