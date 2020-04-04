Russia coronavirus cases hit 4,700

Russia registered 582 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 4,731, officials said Saturday.

Moreover, with nine more fatalities the death toll climbed to 43, an emergency team said in a statement.

MOSCOW HAS REPORTED THE MOST CASES

"To date, 4,731 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in 78 regions of the Russian Federation. 52 people were discharged within past 24 hours and 333 in total. 9 patients with coronavirus died during the day. A total of 43 people died," it said.

Some 640,000 people were tested in Russia since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country; more than 205,000 are under surveillance with the suspected infection.