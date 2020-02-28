taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia denies responsibility on Assad regime attacks

At least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and more than 30 wounded in the Syrian regime’s attacks.

28.02.2020 - 09:36
Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that Turkish troops hit by shelling on Feb. 27 should not have been in the Syrian area where they were and that Ankara had not informed Moscow in advance about their location, the RIA news agency reported.

"RUSSIAN PLANES HAVE NOT CARRIED OUT STRIKES AGAINST TURKEY"

The ministry said, however, that Russian war planes had not carried out strikes in the area where Turkish troops were and that Russia had done everything to ensure the Syrian army ceased fire to allow the troops to evacuate.

Russia denies responsibility on Assad regime attacks

