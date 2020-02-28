Russia denies responsibility on Assad regime attacks

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that Turkish troops hit by shelling on Feb. 27 should not have been in the Syrian area where they were and that Ankara had not informed Moscow in advance about their location, the RIA news agency reported.

"RUSSIAN PLANES HAVE NOT CARRIED OUT STRIKES AGAINST TURKEY"

The ministry said, however, that Russian war planes had not carried out strikes in the area where Turkish troops were and that Russia had done everything to ensure the Syrian army ceased fire to allow the troops to evacuate.