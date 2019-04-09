taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.66235
Euro
6.38835
Altın
1302.505
Borsa
98457.54
Gram Altın
237.102

Russia deploys drone to monitor isles claimed by Japan

Moscow uses the same type of drone in surveillance operations in Syria.

AA | 09.04.2019 - 12:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia has deployed a surveillance drone to watch a number of Tokyo-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost prefecture, media reports said Tuesday.

SURVEILLANCE DRONE

According to the Japan Times, the Russian military has deployed the surveillance drone to monitor two of the four Russian-controlled islands off the coast of Hokkaido prefecture. The four islands have been controlled by Russia since World War II.

Russia deploys drone to monitor isles claimed by Japan

The two islands claimed by Japan are known as Etorofu and Kunashiri in Japanese and they host a Russian artillery unit.

The drone, called Orlan-10, is similar to one Russia uses for surveillance operations in Syria. The aircraft can operate within a 120-kilometer radius for up to 14 hours according to the Japan Times said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rusya dönüşü Erdoğan'ı Mansur Yavaş karşıladı

Rusya dönüşü Erdoğan'ı Mansur Yavaş karşıladı

379
YSK kararı sonrası CHP İstanbul il binasında büyük sevinç

YSK kararı sonrası CHP İstanbul il binasında büyük sevinç

357
İstanbul'da 31 ilçede oyların yeniden sayım istemine ret

İstanbul'da 31 ilçede oyların yeniden sayım istemine ret

565
Burcu Çetinkaya açıldı

Burcu Çetinkaya açıldı

199
Yeni başkan birim müdürlerinin araçlarını kaldırdı

Yeni başkan birim müdürlerinin araçlarını kaldırdı

167
Türkiye ile yakınlaşan Sudan'da sokaklar karıştı

Türkiye ile yakınlaşan Sudan'da sokaklar karıştı

121
Türkiye'nin en genç muhtarı liseli Uğur işbaşı yaptı

Türkiye'nin en genç muhtarı liseli Uğur işbaşı yaptı

58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir