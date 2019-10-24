taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7592
Euro
6.3997
Altın
1501.13
Borsa
100138.79
Gram Altın
278.177
Bitcoin
43277.66

Russia deploys S-400 missiles in Serbia

The Russian-Serbian military exercise, Slavic Shield-2019, is being held for the first time in history.

AA | 24.10.2019 - 17:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia said it has deployed S-400 air defense system in Serbia for the Slavic Shield-2019 military drill on Thursday.

This is the first time the S-400 system will be engaged in a military drill on the territory of a foreign state, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

THE CURRENT ACTIVE PHASE WILL END ON OCT. 29

The drill includes two stages, including the first part held in Russian Astrakhan region in September, and the second stage that started in Serbia on Oct. 23 by deployment of the troops and military equipment.

Russia deploys S-400 missiles in Serbia

The purpose of the drill, according to the Russian Defense Ministry is "to work out the tasks on detecting, accompanying, classifying and destroying all the range of the air targets of a simulated enemy".

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şeyma Subaşı'na ailesinden tepki

Şeyma Subaşı'na ailesinden tepki

361
AK Parti, yeni vergi taslağının detaylarını açıkladı

AK Parti, yeni vergi taslağının detaylarını açıkladı

563
Merkez Bankası ekim ayı faiz kararını açıkladı

Merkez Bankası ekim ayı faiz kararını açıkladı

161
Çavuşoğlu: Gazze'deki Filistinlilere desteğimiz sürecek

Çavuşoğlu: Gazze'deki Filistinlilere desteğimiz sürecek

287
Erdal Aksünger: PYD terör örgütü değildir

Erdal Aksünger: PYD terör örgütü değildir

608
Devlet Bahçeli'den Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a hediye

Devlet Bahçeli'den Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a hediye

171
Rusya, YPG ile canlı bağlantı kurdu

Rusya, YPG ile canlı bağlantı kurdu

207
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir