taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2212
Euro
6.8829
Altın
1602.42
Borsa
108801.58
Gram Altın
319.446
Bitcoin
53983.85

Russia does not plan to go to war with anyone, Putin says

Russian President's remarks came amid the rising escalations between Turkey and Russia.

REUTERS | 02.03.2020 - 10:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia does not plan to go to war with anyone, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

RUSSIA BACKS ASSAD REGIME ELEMENTS IN THE REGION

"And yet, Russia wants to dissuade other countries from engaging in conflict with Moscow," he added.

Putin made the comments in a TASS interview which the Russian news agency began releasing extracts of in installments on Feb. 20. Monday's comments were included in the sixth such installment.

Russia does not plan to go to war with anyone, Putin says

The publication of the remarks came amid rising tensions in Syria's Idlib region where Russia is backing Syrian government forces against Turkey.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US, Afghanistan sign troop withdrawal deal
The deal was signed in the Qatari capital Doha by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Macron calls Assad attacks humanitarian scandal
French president condemned Assad regime attacks, said the violations of the international humanitarian law and attacks against civilians were unacceptable.
US declares support for Turkey
We are looking at options on how we can best support Turkey in this crisis, US State Dept spokesperson said referring Assad regime attacks against Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib.
Trump’s approval rating signals chances of winning 2nd term
US President Trump’s approval rating rises to 49 percent, according to the latest polls.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
732
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
260
Erdoğan, İdlib şehidinin evini ziyaret etti
Erdoğan, İdlib şehidinin evini ziyaret etti
99
Koronavirüs nedeniyle Çin'deki hava kirliliği azaldı
Koronavirüs nedeniyle Çin'deki hava kirliliği azaldı
19
Taksiciler mültecileri dolandırdı
Taksiciler mültecileri dolandırdı
132
Putin'den Suriye açıklaması: Savaşa hazırlanmıyoruz
Putin'den Suriye açıklaması: Savaşa hazırlanmıyoruz
157
Bahçeli'nin Kılıçdaroğlu'nun elini sıkmadığı o an
Bahçeli'nin Kılıçdaroğlu'nun elini sıkmadığı o an
314
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir