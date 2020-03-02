Russia does not plan to go to war with anyone, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia does not plan to go to war with anyone, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

"And yet, Russia wants to dissuade other countries from engaging in conflict with Moscow," he added.

Putin made the comments in a TASS interview which the Russian news agency began releasing extracts of in installments on Feb. 20. Monday's comments were included in the sixth such installment.

The publication of the remarks came amid rising tensions in Syria's Idlib region where Russia is backing Syrian government forces against Turkey.