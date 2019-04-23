Russia hails Turkey’s S-400 decisions

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin praised Turkey’s attitude on US pressures over S-400 purchasing.

"TURKEY RESISTED AGAINST THE PRESSURES"

Speaking in a meeting ahead of the upcoming Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS), Fomin said that ussian-Turkish defense industry cooperation is on rise. "I would say that our relations [with Turkey] are on the rise in all possible directions: in politics, the economy and, of course, in defense industry cooperation," Fomin said.

According to Fomin, Turkey showed persistence by resisting the US pressure and refusing to cancel purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"A very active attitude of our Turkish partners is worthy of admiration as they have shown tremendous strength of spirit and inflexibility, despite the strongest pressure exerted by the United States, in particular with regard to the S-400 project." he stated.