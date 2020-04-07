taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia imposes lockdown in capital due to the outbreak

The country has already banned the entry of foreign nationals and closed air and land traffic.

Russia imposes lockdown in capital due to the outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak has wreak havoc on the world the Russian capital Moscow was almost empty on Monday due to a mandatory lockdown.

Nearly 12.5 million residents of Moscow were told to stay indoors in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

AUTHORITIES HAVE CONFIRMED 1,836 DEATHS

At the heart of the capital, a never before seen sight - Red Square, and the esplanade by the Kremlin, normally bustling with tourists and locals, have been silenced.

The streets and the iconic Moscow metro were almost empty as well.

Russia imposes lockdown in capital due to the outbreak

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Russia surged to 1,836 with 302 new cases, with 11 deaths.

Several regions, including second-largest city St. Petersburg and the capital Moscow, were put on lockdown on March 30.

Russia imposes lockdown in capital due to the outbreak

People are only allowed to leave their homes for buying groceries, medicines, walking pets within 100 meters (328 feet) from home and disposing of garbage.

