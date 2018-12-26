taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2876
Euro
6.0322
Altın
1276.6
Borsa
91026.76
Gram Altın
216.569

Russia is ready to deploy new hypersonic nuclear missile

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would deploy its first regiment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles next year, saying the move meant his country now had a new type of strategic weapon.

REUTERS | 26.12.2018 - 17:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Vladimir Putin was speaking after overseeing what the Kremlin said was a pre-deployment test of the new missile system, called Avangard.

“This test, which has just finished, ended with complete success,” Putin told a government meeting. “From next year, 2019, Russia’s armed forces will get the new intercontinental strategic system Avangard... It’s a big moment in the life of the armed forces and in the life of the country. Russia has obtained a new type of strategic weapon.”

Russia is ready to deploy new hypersonic nuclear missile


Russia has said the new missile system, one of several new weapons Putin announced in March, is highly maneuverable, allowing it to easily evade missile defense systems.

Russia is ready to deploy new hypersonic nuclear missile

Putin remotely observed Wednesday’s test from a Russian defense ministry building in Moscow. The Kremlin described the test in a statement, saying that an Avangard missile, launched from a location in south-west Russia, had successfully hit and destroyed a target in the Russian Far East.

Russia is ready to deploy new hypersonic nuclear missile

Putin announced an array of new weapons in March, including the Avangard, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Memur ve memur emeklilerinin 2019 yılı zamlı maaşları

Memur ve memur emeklilerinin 2019 yılı zamlı maaşları

376
Binali Yıldırım'dan İstanbul adaylığı açıklaması

Binali Yıldırım'dan İstanbul adaylığı açıklaması

69
Devlet Bahçeli: Asıl sana yazık olmuş Metin Akpınar

Devlet Bahçeli: Asıl sana yazık olmuş Metin Akpınar

131
Yurt dışından getirilecek elektroniklere bandrol ücreti

Yurt dışından getirilecek elektroniklere bandrol ücreti

222
Bahçeli: Uğur Dündar'ın programı sulandı

Bahçeli: Uğur Dündar'ın programı sulandı

79
İsrail PKK'nın devlet kurmasını istiyor

İsrail PKK'nın devlet kurmasını istiyor

117
İZBAN'da grev 17. gününde

İZBAN'da grev 17. gününde

135
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir