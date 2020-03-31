Russia on lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

People are only allowed to leave their homes for buying groceries, medicines, walking pets within 100 meters (328 feet) from home and disposing garbage.

1,836 CASES WERE REPORTED

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Russia surged to 1,836 with 302 new cases, the authorities said on Monday.

The deadly infection claimed a life in the Pskov region, rising the total fatalities to nine acros the country, the emergency team said in a statement.

The cases have been reported across 71 regions nationwide, it noted. Since the outbreak of the virus in the country, 66 people have recovered from the disease, the team added.