Russia plane crash: 2 killed, 7 injured

Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia's Buryatia Republic, in southern Siberia.

REUTERS | 27.06.2019 - 12:49..
Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing on Thursday at an airport in Russia’s Buryatia region in Siberia, the area’s emergency situations ministry said.

2 DEAD, 7 INJURED

The plane carrying 48 people, including 5 crew members, overshot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire, regional authorities said.

The aircraft took off from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude and flew to Nizhneangarsk, where it was forced to make an emergency landing when one of its engines failed, they said.

Russia plane crash: 2 killed, 7 injured

Video shot by a passenger from a plane window showed the aircraft coming into land on the runway before rolling into a field and then suddenly violently halting with passengers screaming onboard.

Russia plane crash: 2 killed, 7 injured

Regional authorities said a pilot and technician had been killed in the accident, but all the passengers had been safely evacuated before a fire destroyed the plane. The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported.

