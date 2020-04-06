taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7602
Euro
7.3032
Altın
1636.56
Borsa
90976.71
Gram Altın
355.618
Bitcoin
48070.64

Russia records 954 new cases in last 24 hours

Russia's total number of infections surges past 6,300, compared to the relatively low death toll at 47.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia records 954 new cases in last 24 hours

Russian authorities reported on Monday the record 954 new coronavirus cases registered over the last 24 hours.

TOTAL DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 47

A total of 6,343 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country so far, Russia’s emergency team said in a statement.

The death toll remains relatively low with two more deaths since Sunday and 47 fatalities since the coronavirus broke out in Russia, the statement said.

Russia records 954 new cases in last 24 hours

The number of recovered people rose to 406 after 51 more got over the coronavirus disease, it said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Japan to extend coronavirus lockdown up to 6 months
The number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus in Japan rose to 85 on Monday while total confirmed cases reached 3,654.
Coronavirus deaths spike across US
According to the latest data, cases the respiratory disease topped 336,000, while the death toll stood at 9,573.
Death toll surpasses 8,000 in France
French President Macron issued a nationwide 14-day lockdown on March 17, which was extended last week by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe until April 15.
Iran's deaths from coronavirus continue rising
Speaking at a televised program, the country’s health ministry spokesman accused China of giving misleading information on the disease.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
173
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
299
Türkiye'de karantinaya alınan yerlerin sayısı artıyor
Türkiye'de karantinaya alınan yerlerin sayısı artıyor
94
Demet Akalın karantinada kebapçı çağırdı
Demet Akalın karantinada kebapçı çağırdı
283
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
82
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
202
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
68
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir