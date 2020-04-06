Russia records 954 new cases in last 24 hours

Russian authorities reported on Monday the record 954 new coronavirus cases registered over the last 24 hours.

TOTAL DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 47

A total of 6,343 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country so far, Russia’s emergency team said in a statement.

The death toll remains relatively low with two more deaths since Sunday and 47 fatalities since the coronavirus broke out in Russia, the statement said.

The number of recovered people rose to 406 after 51 more got over the coronavirus disease, it said.