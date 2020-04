Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, bring9ng the national tally of confirmed cases to 15,770.

250 PEOPLE WERE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITALS

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 24 to 130, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

While 250 people were discharged from hospital after recovery in past 24 hours, more than a thousand recovered since the outbreak in Russia, the statement noted.