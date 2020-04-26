taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia registers 747 coronavirus deaths

Although the numbers continue growing, the authorities said the spread of coronavirus slowed down.

Russia registers 747 coronavirus deaths

Russia registered on Sunday another spike of coronavirus cases as a new record number of people tested positive over the last 24 hours.

THE NUMBER OF RECOVERIES REACHED 6,767

The tally rose to 80,949 with the new 6,361 cases reported since Saturday, the country's emergency team said in a statement.

The number of fatalities showed a new high as well, as the infection claimed 66 more lives, taking the death toll to 747, it said.

Russia registers 747 coronavirus deaths

Some 517 people were discharged from hospitals since yesterday, the total number of recoveries reached 6,767.

The rise in the number of infected people was 88.9% in seven days, compared to 171.1% last week.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China announces all corona patients in Wuhan discharged
China’s health authorities had earlier reported 11 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 25, down from 12 the previous day, with no fatalities.
Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,710
The country's total number of cases surpasses 90,000 on Sunday, while 60 people die in the last 24 hours.
Spain records 288 more deaths
Latest deaths were the lowest number of coronavirus deaths in over a month.
Italy to reopen business on May 4
Its path to reopening its economy is being closely watched around the world as other countries where severe outbreaks arrived in the following week contemplate similar moves.
