Russia registers 747 coronavirus deaths

Russia registered on Sunday another spike of coronavirus cases as a new record number of people tested positive over the last 24 hours.

THE NUMBER OF RECOVERIES REACHED 6,767

The tally rose to 80,949 with the new 6,361 cases reported since Saturday, the country's emergency team said in a statement.

The number of fatalities showed a new high as well, as the infection claimed 66 more lives, taking the death toll to 747, it said.

Some 517 people were discharged from hospitals since yesterday, the total number of recoveries reached 6,767.

The rise in the number of infected people was 88.9% in seven days, compared to 171.1% last week.