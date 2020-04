Russia registered another 1,175 cases of new coronavirus over the last 24 hours for a total of 8,672 infections, an official data revealed on Wednesday.

NEARLY 80 PATIENTS RECOVER DAILY

Five more people died from the deadly infection since Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 63, the government’s emergency team said in a statement.

The cases were registered in 81 of 85 Russian regions, it said.

Daily recovery count is at 86, while a total of 580 patients have recovered so far.