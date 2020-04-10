Russia reports coronavirus cases reach 12,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 1,786, pushing the tally to 11,917 over the last 24 hours, authorities said on Friday.

Also, 18 more people died bringing the death toll to 94, the emergency team said in a statement.

795 PEOPLE WERE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITALS

A total of 795 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the statement said.

According to the officials, almost half of the newly infected are people under 45 years old. Moscow remains the epicenter of coronavirus in Russia with 1,124 new cases.