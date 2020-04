Russia confirmed 4,772 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, slightly down compared to the figures of the last few days.

42 HAVE DIED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS

Overall 62,773 people have contracted the virus, which has spread to all 85 regions in the country, an emergency team spearheading the fight against the outbreak said in a statement.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 42 people over the last 24 hours, with the death toll also exhibiting a marked decline.