Russia reports new record number of coronavirus cases

According to the official data, 4,069 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, along with 41 more deaths.

Russia on Friday announced a new record number of coronavirus cases as well as deaths caused by the infection.

A total of 4,069 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the tally to 32,007, the country’s emergency team said in a statement.

NUMBER OF DEATHS HAS SHOWN GROWTH

The death toll rose to 273, as 41 people died over the last 24 hours, the statement said. Since Tuesday, the number of deaths has shown significant growth.

In total 2,590 people have recovered, including 286 people since yesterday.

The authorities continue testing, with more than 1.7 million tests for coronavirus done so far.

