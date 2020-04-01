taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia sends medical aid plane to US

Russia has dispatched a cargo plane with medical aid to the US after Trump accepted the offer of humanitarian aid from Vladimir Putin to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Russia send the United States medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"TRUMP GRATEFULLY ACCEPTED IT"

President Vladimir Putin had made the proposal in a phone conversation with President Donald Trump on Monday, when they discussed the coronavirus and oil markets, directing their energy ministers to speak.

“Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” Interfax quoted Peskov as saying. A Russian plane with medical and protective equipment may leave for the United States on Tuesday, he added.

The state of relations between Moscow and Washington has been complicated in recent years due to US sanctions on some of Russian companies in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Russian support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, among other strains.

In the process of agreeing on the details for the medical supply on Tuesday, “it seems that some on the American side at least did not contribute to the prompt resolution of technical issues in accordance with the agreements of the two presidents”, Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

“It is important to note that when offering assistance to the U.S. colleagues, the president (Putin) assumes that when US manufacturers of medical equipment and materials gain momentum, they will also be able to reciprocate if necessary,” he added.

