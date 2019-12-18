Russia slams US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are a breach of international law and an example of unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"THE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED"

Possible US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 violate international law and present a perfect example of unfair competition, according to Peskov.

"Such actions are a direct violation of international law, they present an ideal example of unfair competition and spread their artificial dominance in European markets, imposing more expensive and uncompetitive products on European consumers - more expensive natural gas," he said. Moscow expects the project to be completed, Peskov added.

It now goes to the White House, where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.