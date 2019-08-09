taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4844
Euro
6.1436
Altın
1498.78
Borsa
99568.13
Gram Altın
265.019

Russia summons US envoy over protests

Foreign Ministry says advocating protests is tantamount to meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

AA | 09.08.2019 - 14:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned US Consul Ambassador Tim Richardson to issue a diplomatic demarche over the US Embassy's actions regarding protests in Moscow.

ACTION CALLED

The diplomat was told that publishing information about the time, place, and a detailed schedule and route of the march on the embassy's website and social media was an interference in Russia's internal affairs.

"It was stressed that publishing of a detailed information of an illegal event, drafted by the (event's) organizers, we consider as campaigning for participation in it and a call to action, which is an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our country," the ministry said in a statement, published on its official website.

Russia summons US envoy over protests

Russian opposition groups took to the streets on two consecutive weekends to protest against a government move to ban opposition candidates from entering the local parliamentary elections in September.

In a government crackdown against the protesters, nearly 2,000 protesters were arrested.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Pakistan: Hindistan tahrikleri sürerse uygun yanıtı alır

Pakistan: Hindistan tahrikleri sürerse uygun yanıtı alır

71
'Suriyeliler giremez' yazısına uyarı cezası

'Suriyeliler giremez' yazısına uyarı cezası

359
Müşteriye tecavüz eden taksici tutuklandı

Müşteriye tecavüz eden taksici tutuklandı

189
Hatay'da askeri depoda patlama

Hatay'da askeri depoda patlama

63
ABD: Türkiye ile ortak mutabakattan memnunuz

ABD: Türkiye ile ortak mutabakattan memnunuz

172
Kaçak elektrik için ölmeye razı olan Diyarbakırlı

Kaçak elektrik için ölmeye razı olan Diyarbakırlı

529
Mersin'de seyir halindeki yolcu otobüsünde yangın

Mersin'de seyir halindeki yolcu otobüsünde yangın

85
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir