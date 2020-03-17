taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4365
Euro
7.1855
Altın
1483.03
Borsa
87888.34
Gram Altın
306.697
Bitcoin
34323.65

Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads

All border crossings for foreigners were banned except employees of diplomatic missions, Russian authorities said.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 09:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia announced on Monday it is restricting border crossings for foreigners starting on March 18 and lasting through May 1 to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.

BAN WILL NOT EFFECT INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT EMPLOYEES

"The restrictions will not apply to employees of diplomatic missions and consular institutions in Russia, international car drivers, crews of air, sea, and river transport, or train and locomotive crews in international rail traffic," said a statement on the government's official website.

Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads

The exceptions also include members of official delegations and persons having diplomatic, service, or ordinary private visas issued in connection with the death of a close relative, persons residing in Russian territory, or individuals coming for transit purposes, it said.

Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads

Prime Minister "Mikhail Mishustin stressed that the measures taken by the Russian side comply with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, are caused by special circumstances, and are only temporary," it said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia now stands at 93, with 15,000 more people currently under surveillance with the suspected infection.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Brazilian inmates escape jails amid virus lockdown
Brazil’s overstuffed prisons often see deadly prison riots between rival gangs.
Macron imposes lockdown across France
French President said people should leave their homes only for essential duties, beginning midday Tuesday.
Tom Hanks leaves hospital for home quarantine
US actor Hanks had announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on his social media Wednesday.
Iran's death toll increases to 853
To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
244
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
112
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
61
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
60
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
27
Koronavirüs nedeniyle diziler de erteleniyor
Koronavirüs nedeniyle diziler de erteleniyor
23
Koronavirüse karşı hijyen çantasında olması gerekenler
Koronavirüse karşı hijyen çantasında olması gerekenler
23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir