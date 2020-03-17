Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads

Russia announced on Monday it is restricting border crossings for foreigners starting on March 18 and lasting through May 1 to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.

BAN WILL NOT EFFECT INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT EMPLOYEES

"The restrictions will not apply to employees of diplomatic missions and consular institutions in Russia, international car drivers, crews of air, sea, and river transport, or train and locomotive crews in international rail traffic," said a statement on the government's official website.

The exceptions also include members of official delegations and persons having diplomatic, service, or ordinary private visas issued in connection with the death of a close relative, persons residing in Russian territory, or individuals coming for transit purposes, it said.

Prime Minister "Mikhail Mishustin stressed that the measures taken by the Russian side comply with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, are caused by special circumstances, and are only temporary," it said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia now stands at 93, with 15,000 more people currently under surveillance with the suspected infection.