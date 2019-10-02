taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia tests S-500 missile system in Syria

Russian defense ministry sources stated that the testing of the latest weapons was successful.

AA | 02.10.2019 - 11:53..
The Russian S-500 air defense system was tested in Syria, Russian daily Izvestia reported on Wednesday.

SOME PROBLEMS WERE IDENTIFIED

"Certain problems were identified during the testing, but they were quickly eliminated," Izvestia reported, citing the sources from the Russian Defense Ministry. "The tests have already been completed and considered successful", it added.

The defense ministry previously said that the S-500 system would be put into troops in 2020.

S-500 is a universal long-range system and high interception with increased potential of missile defense, the ministry said.

