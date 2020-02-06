taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia to send delegation to Turkey to examine Syria attack

In the recent phone conversation, President Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin addressed all the issues extensively and reiterated cooperation.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 13:39..
A Russian delegation is expected to visit Turkey in the wake of a Syrian regime attack on Turkish troops in Idlib, Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters in the Azerbaijani capital Baku which he was visiting to attend a Turkic Council meeting, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Turkish and Russian leaders will meet too, if there is a need.

SYRIAN REGIME IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTACK

Cavusoglu said what Turkey expects from Russia, the guarantor country for the Syrian regime, "is to stop regime [attacks]" which claimed "lives of almost 2,000 civilians."

He recalled that Turkey, Russia and Iran work in Ankara, Moscow, Sochi, Tehran, and Astana for a permanent cease-fire in Syria and political solution for the crisis. "Now, we expect a Russian delegation. After the delegation, our President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Russian President [Vladimir] Putin will meet if there is a need. Our main aim is to stop conflicts."

Russia to send delegation to Turkey to examine Syria attack

Cavusoglu underlined that Turkey did not target Russia but the Syrian regime in Idlib as "the regime is responsible for the attack [on Turkish troops]."

