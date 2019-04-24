taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia to start delivering S-400 to Turkey in July

Russia will start delivering its S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey in July.

REUTERS | 24.04.2019 - 15:59..
Russia will start delivering its S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey in July, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said, according to Interfax news agency.

“Everything has been already discussed and agreed,” Alexander Mikheev told Interfax.

The United States has threatened to impose sanctions if Turkey seals its S-400 deal with Russia. Ankara has said its purchase should not trigger sanctions as Turkey is not an adversary of Washington and remains committed to the NATO alliance.

