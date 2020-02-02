taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia: Trump’s M. East plan contravenes UN resolutions

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

REUTERS | 02.02.2020 - 15:30..
A Middle East peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump contravenes several United Nations resolutions, Russian news agencies cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday, questioning the plan’s feasibility.

"WE SEE THE REACTIONS AGAINST IT"

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting the Middle East peace plan put forward by Trump.

“We see the reaction from the Palestinians, we see the reaction of a wide range of Arab states which have sided with the Palestinians in rejecting the plan. This, obviously, makes one think about its feasibility,” Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

