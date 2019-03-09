Russia, Turkey hold joint naval drill in Black Sea

Russian and Turkish naval forces held a joint maneuver in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported Friday.

TURKISH, RUSSIAN FORCES WORKED TOGETHER

Russian patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" and sea trawler "Valentin Pikul", and Turkish navy corvette "Burgazada" and minesweeper "Akçay" took part in the drill

The statement said the two countries' forces worked together to simulate safe navigation of vessels out of a naval minefield.

The drill was part of Turkey's national naval war games "Blue Motherland-2019".