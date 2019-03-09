taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia, Turkey hold joint naval drill in Black Sea

Drill was part of Turkey's national naval war games 'Blue Motherland-2019'.

AA | 09.03.2019 - 09:07..
Russian and Turkish naval forces held a joint maneuver in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported Friday.

TURKISH, RUSSIAN FORCES WORKED TOGETHER

Russian patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" and sea trawler "Valentin Pikul", and Turkish navy corvette "Burgazada" and minesweeper "Akçay" took part in the drill

Russia, Turkey hold joint naval drill in Black Sea

The statement said the two countries' forces worked together to simulate safe navigation of vessels out of a naval minefield.

Russia, Turkey hold joint naval drill in Black Sea

The drill was part of Turkey's national naval war games "Blue Motherland-2019".

