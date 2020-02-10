Russia, Ukraine strongly tied together, Russian minister says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that his country was ready to exchange ambassadors with Ukraine.

"WE'LL BE FINE RECALLING AMBASSADORS"

"The Ukrainian side recalled the ambassador, threatened to break off diplomatic relations. Now, someone mentioned the possibility of [Ukranian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's decision to return the ambassadors. We will be fine with it," the minister told Russian daily Rossiyskya Gazeta in an interview.

Despite tensions, he said, the two countries were strongly tied together.

"Our countries, even in the current conditions are strongly interconnected in the economy, transport, humanitarian affairs, family ties. And, of course, it is unreasonable to constantly erect some barriers, now for air travels, now for railway transport and simply for communications," he said.