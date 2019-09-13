Russia, Ukraine to exchange prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday that Russia and Ukraine are preparing a list for a new stage of exchange of prisoners.

The topic is on the agenda of the Minsk group meetings and at the consultations in the Normandy Four -- Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia -- format, Zelensky said, speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum in the capital Kiev.

"Now we are preparing other lists and waiting for a new round of exchange. We will agree on this in Minsk and in the Normandy process," Zelensky said.

Asked about the possibility of a peacekeeping mission on Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said he was "cautious" about the idea, but he would not mind to have peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"I am very cautious about this issue of peacekeepers in Donbass. I know that the previous government discussed these issues and the structure of how to introduce a peacekeeping mission. I don't want to have the Abkhazian or Transnistria scenario in the Donbass region. Up to this moment, I have not raised the issue of the peacekeepers in the Minsk process," he said.