Russia, Ukraine to exchange prisoners

Relations between Kyiv and Moscow broke down after Russia annexed Crimea following an illegal independence vote in 2014.

13.09.2019
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday that Russia and Ukraine are preparing a list for a new stage of exchange of prisoners.

The topic is on the agenda of the Minsk group meetings and at the consultations in the Normandy Four -- Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia -- format, Zelensky said, speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum in the capital Kiev.

ZELENSKY PROMISED TO FIGHT FOR CRIMEA

"Now we are preparing other lists and waiting for a new round of exchange. We will agree on this in Minsk and in the Normandy process," Zelensky said.

Asked about the possibility of a peacekeeping mission on Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said he was "cautious" about the idea, but he would not mind to have peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"I am very cautious about this issue of peacekeepers in Donbass. I know that the previous government discussed these issues and the structure of how to introduce a peacekeeping mission. I don't want to have the Abkhazian or Transnistria scenario in the Donbass region. Up to this moment, I have not raised the issue of the peacekeepers in the Minsk process," he said.

