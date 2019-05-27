taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0536
Euro
6.7793
Altın
1285.92
Borsa
85984.29
Gram Altın
250.475

Russia wants to play role in Venezuela crisis talks in Oslo

Russian government had stated that it had thrown weight behind Maduro.

REUTERS | 27.05.2019 - 13:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Moscow was ready to play a role in talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Oslo if the participants felt it was useful.

PEACE TALKS

Norway said on Saturday that representatives of Venezuela’s government and opposition would return to Oslo following an initial round of preliminary talks about how to address the country’s political crisis.

Russia wants to play role in Venezuela crisis talks in Oslo

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement it welcomed the fact that the talks were continuing, but warned against any external powers trying to foist ultimatums on the Venezuelan leadership.

Russia wants to play role in Venezuela crisis talks in Oslo

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
23 Haziran seçimleri için rakamlar ortaya çıkıyor

23 Haziran seçimleri için rakamlar ortaya çıkıyor

473
Savunma Bakanı Şoygu'nun S-500 açıklaması

Savunma Bakanı Şoygu'nun S-500 açıklaması

318
Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan kanser aşısı adımı

Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan kanser aşısı adımı

67
Japonya 105 adet F-35 alacak

Japonya 105 adet F-35 alacak

115
Avrupa Parlamentosu seçimlerinde aşırı sağ partiler önde

Avrupa Parlamentosu seçimlerinde aşırı sağ partiler önde

47
Van'a 50 fabrika açılacak

Van'a 50 fabrika açılacak

169
Atatürk portresi el emeğiyle tadilattan geçti

Atatürk portresi el emeğiyle tadilattan geçti

335
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir