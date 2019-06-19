taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia warns against US cyber attacks

Russia has uncovered and thwarted attempts by the US to carry out cyber attacks on the control systems of Russian infrastructure, Russian news agencies cited an unnamed security source as saying.

AA | 19.06.2019 - 16:49..
Russia is aware of Western plans to conduct cyber-attacks against Russia, said the country’s intelligence head on Tuesday.

CYBER ATTACKS

"The security services are engaged in preventing attacks," the TASS news agency quoted Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin as telling reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of international security officials. The statement followed a New York Times article claiming the US has stepped up its intrusions on Russia’s electric power grid.

Russia warns against US cyber attacks

Donald Trump, whose closeness to Russia has been noted by analysts, lost no time in branding the story “fake news.” "Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country," Trump said on Twitter, again calling the news media the "enemy of the people."

