Russia will not moderate Iran-S.Arabia meetings

Kremlin spokesman stated that Russia has not been asked to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

REUTERS | 17.09.2019 - 14:01..
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it had not received a formal request from any party for Moscow to act as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.

"WE DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT ATTACKS"

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had not received any new information about the attack that could help it draw any final conclusions about the incident.

Russia will not moderate Iran-S.Arabia meetings

“We do not favor any kind of hurried accusations or conclusions about who is responsible for this attack,” Peskov said.

