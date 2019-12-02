taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian airstrikes kill 11 civilians in Syria's Idlib

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire.

AA | 02.12.2019 - 13:29..
In an area of northwestern Syria supposed to be free of acts of aggression, on Monday at least 11 civilians were killed and 20 injured in Russian airstrikes, a local civil defense agency said.

ASSAD REGIME DISPLACED 40.000 CIVILIANS

Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on the districts of Maarat Al-Numan, Saraqib, and number of villages in the northwestern province of Idlib, according to the White Helmets.

Following the airstrikes, civil defense teams launched search and rescue efforts.

Russian airstrikes kill 11 civilians in Syria's Idlib

Additionally, in the first half of November, attacks by the Assad regime and its supporter Russia have displaced some 40,000 civilians within the Idlib de-escalation zone, according to Syria’s Response Coordination Group, a local NGO.

