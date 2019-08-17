taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5795
Euro
6.1893
Altın
1513.47
Borsa
95734.17
Gram Altın
271.542

Russian airstrikes kill 13 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

Earlier on Friday, the Assad regime airstrikes killed two civilians and injured 23 others in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

AA | 17.08.2019 - 08:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least 13 civilians were killed when Russian airstrikes hit a Syrian town inside the Idlib de-escalation zone, the White Helmets civil defense group said on Friday.

Mustafa Haj Youssef, director of White Helmets in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency that the attack on Hass village also left 20 others injured.

AIRSTRIKES TARGETED RESIDENTIAL AREAS

The Russian airstrikes targeted residential areas in Idlib and Latakia cities in the northwestern Syria, according to Syrian opposition sources.

Russian airstrikes kill 13 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently inhabited by about four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the regime forces from cities and towns throughout the war-weary country in recent years.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ham petrol üretimi azaldı

Ham petrol üretimi azaldı

41
Türkiye ithal ettiği mangoyu artık ihraç ediyor

Türkiye ithal ettiği mangoyu artık ihraç ediyor

43
Adıyaman’da iki ailenin kavgası kanlı bitti

Adıyaman’da iki ailenin kavgası kanlı bitti

12
Silahla şaka yapan asker arkadaşını vurdu

Silahla şaka yapan asker arkadaşını vurdu

7
Marmaris'te tatilciler arkalarında tonlarca çöp bıraktı

Marmaris'te tatilciler arkalarında tonlarca çöp bıraktı

68
Saldırılar sonrası Suriyeliler yeniden Türkiye'ye geliyor

Saldırılar sonrası Suriyeliler yeniden Türkiye'ye geliyor

42
Ordu'da hastanede rehine vakası

Ordu'da hastanede rehine vakası

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir