Russian airstrikes kill 13 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

At least 13 civilians were killed when Russian airstrikes hit a Syrian town inside the Idlib de-escalation zone, the White Helmets civil defense group said on Friday.

Mustafa Haj Youssef, director of White Helmets in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency that the attack on Hass village also left 20 others injured.

AIRSTRIKES TARGETED RESIDENTIAL AREAS

The Russian airstrikes targeted residential areas in Idlib and Latakia cities in the northwestern Syria, according to Syrian opposition sources.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently inhabited by about four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the regime forces from cities and towns throughout the war-weary country in recent years.