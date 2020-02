Russia has carried out airstrikes in northwestern Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, killing at least four civilians, a Syrian civil defense group announced Wednesday.

ASSAD REGIME CONTINUES ATTACKS AGAINST CIVILIANS

The Syrian opposition aircraft observatory said the Russian jets targeted areas near the western Aleppo province.

The Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone.