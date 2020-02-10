taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian airstrikes kill civilians in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey announced on Jan. 10 that a new ceasefire in Idlib would start just after midnight on Jan. 12, but the regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups continued their attacks.

AA | 10.02.2020 - 09:12..
Russian and Syrian regime forces carried out airstrikes in northwestern Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone, killing at least 17 civilians, a Syrian civil defense group announced Sunday.

The White Helmets said areas near Idlib’s city center and villages were targeted.

ASSADREGIME ATTACKS CONTINUE DESPITE CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT

Turkey is continuing to send reinforcements to the de-escalation zone, with a Turkish convoy including scores of tanks deployed at different points in Idlib.

The Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the zone.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, however, more than 1,800 civilians there have been killed in attacks by regime and Russian forces as the ceasefire continues to be violated.

More than 1.5 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Turkey remains the country with the most refugees in the world, hosting more than 3.7 million migrants since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump’s gay rival leads in the presidential race
Democrat Pete Buttigieg married his husband, Chasten, in June 2018.
Iran seeks to increase military might to prevent war
The Islamic Republic has vowed to increase its military strength despite mounting pressure from Western countries to curtail its military capabilities, including its ballistic missile program.
Irish voters go to the polls for general elections
Polling stations close at 10 p.m. (2200GMT), with exit polls available shortly thereafter.
Trump removes second impeachment witness from office
According to the US media, the firings of the major impeachment witnesses were meant to send a message that siding against Trump will not be tolerated.
