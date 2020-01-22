taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian airstrikes target civilians in Syria

Over one million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 17:08..
Russian warplanes have carried out fresh airstrikes in the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, killing at least 3 civilians, a Syrian civil defense group said Wednesday.

MORE THAN 1.300 CIVILIANS HAVE BEEN KILLED

Turkey has pushed hard for a cease-fire in Idlib after the region endured months of battering by forces loyal to the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies, sending about a million civilian refugees flocking towards the Turkish border.

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, more than 1,300 civilians there have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces as the cease-fire continued to be violated.

