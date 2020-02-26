taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1557
Euro
6.686
Altın
1635.3
Borsa
115240.5
Gram Altın
322.025
Bitcoin
55686.22

Russian attacks continue hitting civilians in Syria's Idl

Local sources reported that Russian warplanes and regime forces target Syrian villages in the de-escalation zone, killed four civilians.

AA | 26.02.2020 - 18:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Four civilians were killed in Russian airstrikes in the de-escalation zone in northern Syria, local sources said on Wednesday.

VILLAGES WERE SHELLED IN THE REGION

According to a Syrian opposition aircraft observatory, Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on Arnaba village in Idlib province's southeastern countryside.

Four civilians were killed in Arnaba, said the sources with the Syrian Civil Defense agency (White Helmets).

Russian attacks continue hitting civilians in Syria's Idl

Meanwhile, regime forces shelled the villages of Kafar Aweed, Kansafra, Sarmin, Qmenas and Al-Nerab.

İlginizi Çekebilir
23 killed in riots in New Delhi
According to the local sources, Muslim residents in Mustafabad started to leave their homes fearing further clashes.
Coronavirus fear spreads across Europe
At least four major European countries have announced their first coronavirus cases.
Greece confirms first coronavirus case
Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Military funeral to be held for ex-Egypt president Mubarak
Egypt’s former President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak has died on Tuesday at the age of 91, following years of illness.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'dan koronavirüs için uyarılar
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'dan koronavirüs için uyarılar
190
Ekrem İmamoğlu'na zam tepkisi
Ekrem İmamoğlu'na zam tepkisi
1156
Defne Samyeli, Palandöken'de
Defne Samyeli, Palandöken'de
312
Koronavirüs vakaları Türkiye'nin çevresini sarıyor
Koronavirüs vakaları Türkiye'nin çevresini sarıyor
309
Hikmet Köksal öldü
Hikmet Köksal öldü
431
Özgür Duran'ın avukatları açıklamalarda bulundu
Özgür Duran'ın avukatları açıklamalarda bulundu
348
İyi Parti'de ittifak tartışmaları
İyi Parti'de ittifak tartışmaları
421
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir