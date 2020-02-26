Russian attacks continue hitting civilians in Syria's Idl

Four civilians were killed in Russian airstrikes in the de-escalation zone in northern Syria, local sources said on Wednesday.

VILLAGES WERE SHELLED IN THE REGION

According to a Syrian opposition aircraft observatory, Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on Arnaba village in Idlib province's southeastern countryside.

Four civilians were killed in Arnaba, said the sources with the Syrian Civil Defense agency (White Helmets).

Meanwhile, regime forces shelled the villages of Kafar Aweed, Kansafra, Sarmin, Qmenas and Al-Nerab.