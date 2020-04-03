Russian authorities reports 34 deaths

Russia reported 601 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 4,149, while the death toll stands at 34, according to Russia’s coronavirus task force.

46 WERE DISCHARGED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Moscow remains the worst-affected area as 448 of the new cases were reported in the capital, the team said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries is up to 281 after 46 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

In a televised address, Putin said “the peak of the pandemic has not passed yet" and that severity of lockdown measures will differ depending on each region’s situation.

Russia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including lockdowns in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and several other regions. The entry of foreign nationals is banned in the country, and international air traffic remains suspended.