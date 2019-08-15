Russian-backed Assad regime attacks kill 10 civilians in Syria

At least 10 civilians were killed in attacks carried out by Russian and Syrian regime forces in the de-escalation zone in northern Syria, the White Helmets civil defense agency said on Thursday.

According to Mustafa Haj Yusuf, head of the White Helmets in Idlib province, 10 people were killed in the airstrikes on late Wednesday.

A NURSE AND AMBULANCE DRIVER WERE ALSO KILLED

Artillery and airstrikes targeted residential areas in Idlib province's Khan Sheikhoun, Maarat Al-Numan, Bidama and Madaya towns besides Maaret Herma village, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent. The attacks also targeted Hama province's Ltamenah and Kafr Zita towns.

Mohamed Katoub, an official with the Syrian American Medical Society told Anadolu Agency that a nurse and an ambulance driver were killed in airstrikes on a medical center in Maaret Herma. Katoub said the medical center was targeted by 17 airstrikes.

Meanwhile, sources with the White Helmets confirmed to Anadolu Agency the death of one of their members and two workers of the medical center.