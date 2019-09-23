taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian DM dreams of returning to Syberia

Sergei Shoigu said that he felt nostalgia for the Soviet Union era, when state-wide giant infrastructure projects were implemented.

REUTERS | 23.09.2019 - 09:49..
Russian DM dreams of returning to Syberia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that his biggest dream was to return to Siberia to build cities.

"I HAVE GREAT NOSTALGIA FOR THE SOVIET UNION"

"Return to Siberia. This is my main dream. And I am convinced that it will be implemented. I want to return to the time of my youth," Shoigu said in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Russian DM dreams of returning to Syberia

According to the minister, he has "great nostalgia for the Soviet Union", in particular, according to the mood that prevailed, including in Bratsk.

Russian DM dreams of returning to Syberia

"In our present life, fortunately, there is again room for the implementation of such large projects as once were Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Krasnoyarsk and Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric power stations, the Baikal-Amur Railway, large complexes in the Irkutsk Region, the Bratsk Hydroelectric Power Station" Shoigu added.

