Russian FM: Baghdadi was US brainchild

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "the brainchild of the United States," Russia’s foreign minister said Friday.

"OUR MILITARY STUDYING ADDITIONAL FACTS"

Speaking to the Russia-24 news channel, Sergey Lavrov said they want more information on the killing of the leader of the Daesh terror group. "Everything was solemnly and triumphantly announced, but our military is still studying additional facts, and they cannot confirm yet much of what the US has said."





Lavrov noted that Daesh emerged after the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the release of extremists from prisons by Americans.

"Therefore, to a certain extent, the Americans eliminated the one they gave birth to, if it actually happened."