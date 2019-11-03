taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7072
Euro
6.3799
Altın
1514.26
Borsa
98462.73
Gram Altın
277.899
Bitcoin
52606.89

Russian FM: Baghdadi was US brainchild

Baghdadi led Daesh as it snapped up large swaths of Iraq and Syria.

AA | 03.11.2019 - 08:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "the brainchild of the United States," Russia’s foreign minister said Friday.

"OUR MILITARY STUDYING ADDITIONAL FACTS"

Speaking to the Russia-24 news channel, Sergey Lavrov said they want more information on the killing of the leader of the Daesh terror group. "Everything was solemnly and triumphantly announced, but our military is still studying additional facts, and they cannot confirm yet much of what the US has said."

Russian FM: Baghdadi was US brainchild


Lavrov noted that Daesh emerged after the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the release of extremists from prisons by Americans.

"Therefore, to a certain extent, the Americans eliminated the one they gave birth to, if it actually happened."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Aşırı sağcı grup, Alman vekil Cem Özdemir'i tehdit etti

Aşırı sağcı grup, Alman vekil Cem Özdemir'i tehdit etti

62
Canlı yayında YPG terör örgütü demedin polemiği

Canlı yayında YPG terör örgütü demedin polemiği

58
Yeni Delhi'de hava kirliliği, acil durum ilan ettirdi

Yeni Delhi'de hava kirliliği, acil durum ilan ettirdi

19
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi: Yerli sniper tüfeği hazır

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi: Yerli sniper tüfeği hazır

31
Suriye Milli Ordusu, Ayn İsa'da drone düşürdü

Suriye Milli Ordusu, Ayn İsa'da drone düşürdü

8
ABD ordusu, Suriye'de çekildiği üslere dönüyor

ABD ordusu, Suriye'de çekildiği üslere dönüyor

18
Burdur'da 3 gündür kayıp yönetmenden kötü haber

Burdur'da 3 gündür kayıp yönetmenden kötü haber

1
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir