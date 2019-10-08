taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian FM visits Iraq amid ongoing protests

Sergey Lavrov’s visit comes amid troubled situation in Iraq where mass anti-government protests broke out in several Iraqi cities and left at least 110 dead.

AA | 08.10.2019 - 09:50..
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on October 07, 2019 arrived in Baghdad for a visit which will include a meeting with leaders of Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq's Erbil.

SYRIAN CONFLICT IS ON THE AGENDA

Lavrov has met with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Al-Hakim, said the diplomatic source at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry. He will also meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, the source added.

Russian FM visits Iraq amid ongoing protests

They are expected to discuss the situation in Iraq, bilateral relations and regional topics including the Syrian conflict, according to the agenda.

Lavrov's program in Iraq is set to include his first visit to the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, the source said.

