taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9061
Euro
6.5507
Altın
1560.23
Borsa
122862.36
Gram Altın
296.183
Bitcoin
51332.45

Russian forces carry out air strikes in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey and Russia had agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

AA | 20.01.2020 - 13:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russian forces carried out air strikes in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, killing at least five civilians, local sources said on Monday.

AIRSTRIKE KILLED 5 PEOPLE

According to the Syrian opposition aircraft observatory, Russian warplanes targeted the rural areas of the northwestern Aleppo province in the morning.

The attack killed at least five people and injuring nine others, said the White Helmets, a local civil defense agency.

Russian forces carry out air strikes in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey has pushed hard for a cease-fire in Idlib after the region endured months of battering by forces loyal to the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies, sending about a million civilian refugees flocking towards the Turkish border.

Since then, more than 1,300 civilians there have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces as the cease-fire continued to be violated.

Over one million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Heating pipe explosion kills 5 in Russian hotel's basement
Investigators opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.
Prince Harry: We had no other option but to end royal role
Under the arrangement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not take part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours.
Over 50,000 affected by volcano eruption in Philippines
The people affected from the volcano are from Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna provinces, the news agency said.
At least 114 injured in Lebanon clashes
Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Berlin'de maç izledi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Berlin'de maç izledi

150
Yunan bakanın Hafter'e gösterdiği tablo

Yunan bakanın Hafter'e gösterdiği tablo

118
Berlin Konferansı'nın ardından Hafter ateşkesi ihlal etti

Berlin Konferansı'nın ardından Hafter ateşkesi ihlal etti

111
4 bin 333 kaçak yapıdan 519'unun yıkımı gerçekleşti

4 bin 333 kaçak yapıdan 519'unun yıkımı gerçekleşti

86
Sevim Dağdelen, Türkiye'yi Alman bakana şikayet etti

Sevim Dağdelen, Türkiye'yi Alman bakana şikayet etti

487
Tarkan, kardeşleriyle poz verdi

Tarkan, kardeşleriyle poz verdi

86
Rıza Çalımbaylı Sivasspor zirveye iyice yerleşti

Rıza Çalımbaylı Sivasspor zirveye iyice yerleşti

87
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir