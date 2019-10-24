taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

President Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a "historic" meeting in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi just hours before the pause was set to expire.

AA | 24.10.2019 - 08:52..
Russian military police carried out their first patrol in northern Syria Wednesday under a deal between Ankara and Moscow that requires PKK/YPG terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone.

FIRST PATROL

"In accordance with the memorandum of the deal that was signed between Turkey and Russia in Sochi on Oct. 22, today, Russian military police patrolled the designated route in northern Syria for the first time," Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a "historic" meeting in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi just hours before the pause was set to expire.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which PKK/YPG terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

