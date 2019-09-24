taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian gov’t criticizes US on denied visas

Visa applications for 10 Russian UN delegates were rejected by US government.

AA | 24.09.2019 - 16:43..
Russia has accused the US of violating its international obligations by denying visas to 10 members of Russian delegation, due to attend the UN General Assembly session.

"IT'S NOT ACCEPTABLE"

"It is a worrisome situation, and such actions are not acceptable," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Describing the act as a direct violation of international obligations, he said such actions call for a "tough reaction" from Moscow.

The US Embassy in Moscow had accepted the application of the 10 members of the Russian delegation, but did not return their documents, to allow them to participate in the deliberations of the 74th UN General Assembly session, Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also broach the subject at a meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Peskov said.

"This, of course, demands tough reaction from Moscow and, in our opinion, from the UN, because the situation directly concerns the UN and its headquarters," he said.

