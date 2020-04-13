Russian, Iranian officials discuss anti-virus cooperation

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed cooperation in combatting the coronavirus pandemic in a phone talk on Monday, according to an official statement.

"RESTRICTIONS ON THE DELIVERY OF DRUGS ARE UNACCEPTABLE"

Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that the restrictions on the delivery of drugs and essential goods were unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

"The ministers paid special attention to the tasks of multilateral coordination in the fight against coronavirus infection, including the rejection of illegal unilateral sanctions and other restrictions on the supply of medicines and essential goods," read the statement.

Iran is one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic. The situation in the country is complicated, as the government cannot buy necessary drugs and medical equipment because of the US sanctions.

Russia repeatedly called on the US to loosen the restrictions at least for the time of pandemic for humanitarian purposes.