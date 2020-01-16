taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russian lawmakers approve Mishustin as PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.

REUTERS | 16.01.2020 - 17:59..
  World
  2. World
Russia’s lawmakers approved Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister on Thursday in a lower house vote, less than 24 hours after President Vladimir Putin nominated him for the role.

STRONG MAJORITY

Mishustin received 383 votes of 424 cast, with no votes against and 41 abstentions in a victory that had been all but assured when he won the unanimous backing of his party, United Russia, which has a strong majority in the chamber.

Russian lawmakers approve Mishustin as PM

Mishustin’s elevation is part of a sweeping shake-up of the political system announced by Putin on Wednesday, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Haftar to attend Libya summit in Berlin, source says
Germany seeks to bring countries together on Libyan issue in attempt to reach political solution to conflict.
China sends new remote-sensing satellite in space
Launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, satellite to feature 'super-wide coverage', resolution at a sub-meter level.
US restarts military operations in Iraq
According to the New York Times, two US military officials said the Pentagon wanted to resume these operations in order to pick up the fight against Daesh.
Fake officer served in the Swedish army for 20 years
The person worked as a Swedish liaison officer and with an IT system used within the framework of those military operations where the Swedish Armed Forces have the personnel," a military statement sai
Cumhurbaşkanı açıkladı: Af yasası için geri sayım başladı

Cumhurbaşkanı açıkladı: Af yasası için geri sayım başladı

453
Nihat Özdemir'in oğlu ve gelini gözaltına alındı

Nihat Özdemir'in oğlu ve gelini gözaltına alındı

284
Metin İyidil adliyeye sevk edildi

Metin İyidil adliyeye sevk edildi

305
Show TV yayınında anal seks muhabbeti

Show TV yayınında anal seks muhabbeti

268
Erdoğan, eğitimde kalite eleştirisine hak verdi

Erdoğan, eğitimde kalite eleştirisine hak verdi

375
Halife Hafter - Levent Kırca karakteri benzerliği

Halife Hafter - Levent Kırca karakteri benzerliği

83
Merkez Bankası 2020'nin ilk faiz kararını açıkladı

Merkez Bankası 2020'nin ilk faiz kararını açıkladı

182
